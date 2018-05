Josh Smith and His Power Trio will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, May 16. Smith is a blues guitar virtuoso and is on tour for his latest album, titled Over Your Head. Hear tasty licks, expressive phrasing and serious blues guitar skills. $45-60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy Facebook/ MACC