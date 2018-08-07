Joseph Haydn’s Harmoniemesse at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Joseph Haydn’s Harmoniemesse will be performed at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, August 12th. Presented by the Maui Chamber Orchestra and the Cornell University Chamber Singers, this is sure to be an impressive concert. “Harmoniemesse” (Hob. XXII:14) has been scored for a full orchestra, chorus, and soloists. There’ll also be a talk story with the artists at 1:30pm (included for all ticket holders). $20-$60. Concert is from 3-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Mauichamberorchestra.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC