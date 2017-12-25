John Popper of Blues Traveler at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon

John Popper of Blues Traveler will play at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon on Sunday, Dec. 31. Celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Northshore with an uplifting night of rock n’ roll and legendary harmonica skills. Popper will be joined on stage by Blues Traveler bandmate Ben Wilson. This is a seated show, so get your tickets early on Eventbrite before they sell out. 21+. $70-100. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Photo: Denise Truscello