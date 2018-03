John Cruz will perform live at The Shops at Wailea on Wednesday, Mar. 21. Cruz is not only one of Hawaii’s most popular musicians and songwriters, but he’s also a Na Hoku Hanohano and Grammy winner. As part of the Concerts at the Shops series, Cruz will light up the stage with soulful vocals and acoustic slack key magic. Free. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/John Cruz