John Cruz Concert Cruise with Pacific Whale Foundation

Enjoy John Cruz’s Concert Cruise with Pacific Whale Foundation on Saturday, February 8th. As part of the Maui Whale Festival’s 40th anniversary celebration, all are invited to cruise the ocean with the smooth sounds of John Cruz live. Support ocean research and education on Maui, spot humpback whales, and savor tasty appetizers, beverages, and incredible ocean views. $58. 5pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma’alaea Rd, Wailuku); 808-249-8811; mauiwhalefestival.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/John Cruz

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments