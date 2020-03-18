CANCELLED: Joan Osborne at Historic Iao Theater

Joan Osborne will perform at Historic Iao Theater on Sunday, March 22nd. Osborne is an American blues singer and songwriter, well recognized for fusing Motown, country, folk, and occasional rock influences. She’s a multi-platinum-selling recording artist, and past collaborations include singing with Phil Lesh & Friends, The Dead, Trigger Hippy, and more. Rocky Rose will open the show. $42.50-$59.50+. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

