JJ Flores at The Dirty the Monkey in Lahaina 

JJ Flores will perform at The Dirty the Monkey in Lahaina on Saturday, November 9th. Warming things up for the Dirty Monkey’s Winter of House Sessions, LA and Chicago DJ Flores will be joined on stage by Maui House Collective DJs Ben and Dustin. Without a doubt, here’s where you want to go dancing this weekend! 21+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/JJ Flores

