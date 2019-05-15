The Jimmy Dillon Band Dance Party will go down at Casanova Makawao on Sunday, May 19th. Dillon is a popular musician from San Francisco who’s known for bringin’ down the house. The afternoon will be full of an exciting mix of original music, classic dance tunes, and eclectic arrangements. Make sure to wear your dancing shoes and be ready for a rockin’ Upcountry afternoon party! $10. 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; casanovamaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Jimmy Dillon

