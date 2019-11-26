Jimi Hendrix’s 77th Birthday Bash at Mulligan’s on the Blue

Jimi Hendrix’s 77th Birthday Bash will happen at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea on Saturday, November 30th. The annual celebration will feature more than 30 of Maui’s hottest blues musicians plus special guests. Celebrate the life and music of Jimi Hendrix! The event is a benefit for The Jimi Hendrix Foundation – a 501(c)3 Music For Life Program on Maui. There’ll also be libations, a chance to meet new friends, and a costume contest. $25. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; eventbrite.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Anton Johansson

