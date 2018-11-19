Jimi Hendrix Tribute at Mulligans on the Blue

There’s a Jimi Hendrix Tribute at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea on Saturday, November 24th. Presented by Electric Church Maui, all are invited to celebrate Jimi Hendrix’s 76th birthday with more than 30 of Maui’s most rockin’ musicians and special guests. It’s also a 1960s costume party, so don’t forget the fringe and the flower in your hair. There’ll also be prizes! $25/$30. 7-10pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kuakahi St., Kihei); 808-874-1131; mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Thomas Hawk