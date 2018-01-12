Jim Brickman’s Pure Piano: The Greatest Hits at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Jim Brickman’s Pure Piano: The Greatest Hits will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, Jan. 18. Get ready for a really romantic concert with timeless songs like “Valentine,” “Angel Eyes” and “Love of My Life.” Consider it a warm up for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. $35, $45 and $55 ($55 ticket holders also have access to the post-show meet-and-greet). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Jim Brickman Music