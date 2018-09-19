Jerry Santos at Napili Kai Beach Resort

Jerry Santos will perform at Napili Kai Beach Resort’s Slack Key Show on Wednesday, September 26th. Well regarded for his work in the musical group Olomana, Santos will hit the stage with his Hawaiian music skills, and aloha vibes. There’s also a pre-show dinner package available from the Sea House Restaurant. Advance purchase required, please call or go online. $37.99 – $95. 6:45pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com
photo credit Dusty Foster
