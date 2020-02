Savor an evening of Jazz with The Benoits at Pita Paradise in Wailea on Sunday, February 16th. Hear Angie’s mesmerizing vocals accompanied by Phil’s smooth guitar skills. Plan a dinner date night in Wailea, and fall in love all over again with some sexy bossanova jazz tunes. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; pitaparadisehawaii.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Phil & Angela Benoit

