Jazz, Blues and Beyond at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The ‘Jazz, Blues & Beyond’ concert will happen at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, June 29th. The evening will feature internationally renowned vocalist and bassist Katie Thiroux along with her all star trio, Justin Kauflin, Sheryl Renee, Mike Lewis, and Paul Contos. This is sure to be a fantastic night for Maui’s jazz and music lovers. $35, $45+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events