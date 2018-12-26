Check out Jazz at the Shops at Shops at Wailea on Wednesday, January 2nd. This month’s special jazzy guest is Maui’s own Gina Martinelli. Martinelli is a multi-talented artist that seems to have lungs of steel! Her voice is unique, powerful, and sultry. Her music delights all music aficionados, and it will be a treat to see her light up the Shops at Wailea stage under a magical Maui sunset. Free. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

photo courtesy of Shops at Wailea