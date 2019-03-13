Jake Shimabukuro’s Ho’onanea Spring Concert will happen at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, March 16th. Shimabukuro is world famous for his fusion of ‘ukulele, jazz, blues, rock, pop, classical, and flamenco skills. Check him out live at the MACC! Pre-show festivities begin at 5:30pm and will feature local craft vendors and live music in the courtyard. $15. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Coleman Saunders

