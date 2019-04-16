J Boog and Tarrus Riley are celebrating the 2019 BASH at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, April 19th. The concert is one of Maui’s most anticipated reggae events of the year, fusing island vibes with true Jamaican reggae. Enjoy an exciting night of reggae, hip hop, R&B, and rock alongside two reggae greats! $39+. Doors open at 5pm. Show starts at 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events