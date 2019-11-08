Island Soul Friday, Black Flag Saturday and Hippie Sabotage Sunday this weekend at Mulligan’s

Island Soul kicks off the weekend with dancing tunes at Mulligan’s with their Friday set at 7pm. Then Black Flag takes the stage Saturday night on their American Tour. Punk rockers can get up close and personal with this band that is known for their hard core sound starting at 7pm.

The have this to say on their Tour website:

Black Flag is an American band formed in 1976 in Hermosa Beach, CA by guitarist, primary songwriter, and sole continuous member Greg Ginn. Their discography includes seven studio albums and two live albums. The band has released all of their material on Ginn’s independent label, SST Records beginning with 1981’s Damaged. Vocalist, Mike Vallely, first sang with the band as a guest vocalist in 2003, before becoming the band’s fifth vocalist and touring with the band in 2014.

Photo of Black Flag courtesy of their website.

Then on Sunday – Hippie Sabotage!

Hippie Sabotage’s ‘Legends of Fall’ Tour will be at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea on Sunday, November 10th. Hippie Sabotage is an unforgettable musical duo of two brothers, Kevin and Jeff Saurer. They’re widely recognized for their genre-bending sounds that blend hip-hop, psych rock, ripping guitar, and chill wave. 21+. $25. 9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hippie Sabotage

Please note this week’s grid section has some incorrect dates listed for these shows, these are the correct dates and times.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events