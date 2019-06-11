Maui Time

Island Soul at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea

Island Soul will perform at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea on Friday, June 14th. Island Soul is known as one of Maui’s top dance party bands. Led by Ron Metoyer (guitarist and singer) and Jerry Kovarsky (keyboardist), the mood is always set right with surprise female vocalists and more. There’ll be a full fusion of soul, funk, and dance music you can listen and sing your heart out to. $5. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288; mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mulligans

