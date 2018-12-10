Island Breeze at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Island Breeze will play at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, December 14th. The group is comprised of slack key guitarist Jeff Peterson, shakuhachi master Riley Lee, and taiko master Kenny Endo. Together, the group will present a unique concert full of musical skill. Enjoy an evening of sound with a blend of slack key guitar, taiko drums, and the Japanese flute. $30 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of MACC
