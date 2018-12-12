Island Ball Sacred Concert at Haiku Mill

The Island Ball Sacred Concert will be at Haiku Mill on Wednesday, December 19th. Welcome Ashana Sophia back to Maui’s North Shore! This elegant evening will be full of mystically mesmerizing music with Ashana (vocals, cello, harmonium), and Celtic harpist, Bobby Jo Curley. Guests are encouraged to dress formal, and there’ll be hors d’oeuvres, desserts, Maui Kombucha, and chai for purchase. Find tickets online, or at Maui Kombucha (cash only). $40 – $50. 7:00pm. Haiku Mill, (250 Ha‘iku Rd., Ha‘iku); 808-575-9994; haikumill.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Ashana Sophia
Comments