Inna Vision at Duke’s Beach House

Inna Vision will be live at Duke’s Beach House in Ka’anapali on Sunday, March 8th. Here’s a rare opportunity to see one of Maui’s favorite internationally acclaimed reggae bands doing their thing! Enjoy the intimate beachside Maui venue, ocean views, reggae grooves, melodic rhythm, lyrical consciousness, versatile cadence, and infectious energy. 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Inna Vision

