Hot Foot Teddy & Fighting Chances will be at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon on Saturday, Mar. 10. The four-piece powerhouse band is known for original and funky rock favorites. They’ll be joined by Citrus Mission and anyone that can prove at least one percent bear ancestry will get in for free (marsupials welcome, too). 21+. $5. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Hot Foot Teddy & Fighting Chances