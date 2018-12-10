Ho’onanea Holiday Concerts at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Ho’onanea Holiday Concerts will take place at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, December 14th and Saturday, December 15th. Here are two opportunities to see Amy Hanaiali‘i Gilliom and Willie Kahaiali’i on stage together for an amazing holiday concert. Look forward to crystalline melodies and virtuoso instrumentals. There’ll also be pre-show festivities with local craft vendors, ‘ono food, and live entertainment that begins at 5:30pm. $35-$65; Half-price for kids 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC