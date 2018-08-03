The Home Free – Timeless World Tour will arrive at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, August 9th. Home Free is a five-man country band, and they’ll be hittin’ the MACC’s stage with Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits. Hear hits of their newest album Timeless, and get ready for a boot shakin’ time. All seats are reserved, so pick your seats early! $25.50-$95.50 (VIP) and $195.50 (Ultimate VIP). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC
