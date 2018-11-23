Holiday Pops with Henry Kapono at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Holiday Pops with Henry Kapono will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, December 2nd. This year, the concert will be under the baton of music director James Durham. Along with 50+ members of the Maui Pops Orchestra, this festive concert will also feature Grammy award-nominated, 14-time Na Hoku Hanohano award-winner Henry Kapono. Here’s a great event to attend with the whole family! $22 – $60. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC