Hippie Sabotage’s Legends of Fall Tour at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea

Hippie Sabotage’s ‘Legends of Fall’ Tour will be at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea on Sunday, November 10th. Hippie Sabotage is an unforgettable musical duo of two brothers, Kevin and Jeff Saurer. They’re widely recognized for their genre-bending sounds that blend hip-hop, psych rock, ripping guitar, and chill wave. 21+. $25. 9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); mulligansontheblue.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Hippie Sabotage
