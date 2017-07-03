Here’s who won Lahaina Cannery Malls Sing It! youth singing competition

Thirteen-year-old Jacqueline Brown won first place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall’s recent Sing It! youth singing competition. Brown’s performance of “Part of Your World” from Disney’s Little Mermaid brought her the highest point total of the day and she was awarded the $1,000 first place prize.

The event, which took place June 24 at Lahaina Cannery Mall, featured 20 kids who competed to win cash prizes totaling $1,800 and a professional recording session.

The panel of judges for the competition included saxophonist Rock Hendricks (who’s also a member of Mick Fleetwood’s band), vocalist/keyboardist and longtime Maui music teacher Fulton Tashombe, KAOI Radio’s Cindy Paulos and DJ Kamikaze and Arona from radio station Q-103. Kathy Collins was the emcee.

The $500 second place prize went to 14-year-old Jena Mukai, who sang “On My Own.” Placing third, and winning $300, was 11-year-old Alexandra Hays for her performance of Carrie Underwood’s “Cowboy Casanova.” The “People’s Choice” Award went to Preston Summit, age 13, who received the loudest cheer after his performance of “Bet On It” from the movie High School Musical. As a recipient of this award, Summit gets a recording session in a professional recording studio.

Many of the contestants are members of Maui’s performing arts classes and are involved in local theater. Lahaina Cannery Mall plans to hold another Sing It! Competition next year to help support youth and the arts on Maui.

Photo of Jacqueline Brown courtesy Gilbert & Associates