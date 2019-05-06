Henry Kapono will performs on Maui on Friday, May 10th and Saturday, May 11th. Friday’s show will be at Duke’s Beach House (3pm), where guests can enjoy an intimate aloha hour with rock-infused Hawaiian music. On Saturday, Kapono will be at the MACC (7:30pm) for his Artist 2 Artist: Next Generation concert. The evening will be a talk story jam session featuring Kapono alongside Kalani Pe’a, Paula Fuga, Starr Kalahiki, Tavana, and Mike Love. Go online for tickets and more information. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; dukesmaui.com; Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Henry Kapono

