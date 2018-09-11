Henry Kapono & Friends at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

A concert with Henry Kapono & Friends will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, September 16th. It will be a star-studded line up of Hawai‘i’s most popular entertainers like Kalapana, Jerry Santos of Olomana, Keola Beamer, Na Leo Pilimehana, John Cruz, Brother Noland, Robi Kahakalau, Alx Kawakami, Blayne Asing, Josh Tatofi, Kalani Pe`a, Kimie Miner, Landon McNamara, Mike Love, Paula Fuga, and Starr Kalahiki. $40/GA, $15/GA children age 2-12; $55-$75/reserved; $150/VIP. Gates open at 4pm. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Henry Kapono
