Henry Kapono will be at Duke’s Beach House on Friday, January 11th. Kapono is one of the most highly regarded Hawaiian musicians in the world. His music touches the soul with honest lyrics and beautiful aloha vibes. He’ll be playing during the Aloha Hour, so enjoy a pau hana or two and get down to some rock-infused Hawaiian tunes. 3:00pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Henry Kapono