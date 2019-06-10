Henry Kapono will be back at Duke’s Beach House on Friday, June 14th. Kapono has become one of the most recognizable musicians throughout the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific. His show will be inspiring, beautiful, and full of his honest lyrics and obvious musical skills. This “Aloha Hour” will feature drink and food specials, and some jammin’ rock-infused Hawaiian tunes. 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; dukesmaui.com

photo credit Atsuto Onozawa

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events