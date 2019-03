Henry Kapono will perform at Duke’s Beach House on Friday, March 8th. Henry Kapono touches the soul with the simple honesty of his lyrics and music, which linger long after he leaves the stage. Stop by for aloha Friday happy hour and amazing West Maui views, and enjoy a pau hana with some legendary Hawaiian music. 3-5pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900.

photo courtesy of facebook/Henry Kapono

