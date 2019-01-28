Henry Kapono’s Artist 2 Artist Concert Series will be back at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, February 1st. For the first of this concert series, Kapono will be joined by Robi Kahakalau, a multiple award-winning singer, songwriter, and one of Hawaii’s most popular entertainers. Sistah Robi’s music is a blend of Hawaiian, reggae, pop, folk, jazz, R&B, and rock balladry. Here’s a cool jam session at the MACC. $35-$65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului) 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC