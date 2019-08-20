Henry Kapono and Sean Na‘auao at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Henry Kapono and Sean Na‘auao will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, August 23rd. As part of Kapono’s Artist 2 Artist series, guests can enjoy a beautiful evening of music, talk story sessions, reflections about their careers, a Q&A, jam sessions, and more. $35-$65+. “Hangin with Henry” backstage pre-show passes are an additional $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC
