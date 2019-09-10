Henry Kapono and Blayne Asing at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

See Henry Kapono and Blayne Asing together at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, September 13th. As part of Kapono’s Artist 2 Artist series, the community is invited for an intimate night of music and talk story sessions. Learn more about these musicians and enjoy a multi-instrumental jam session between two incredible talents. $35-$65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Richard Heirakuji

