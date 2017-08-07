Hawaiian Sunday Brunch with Amy Hanaialii at King Kamehameha Golf Club

On Sunday, Aug. 13, you and your family can enjoy a Hawaiian Sunday Brunch with Amy Hanaiali`i at the King Kamehameha Golf Club. She’ll be joined by Ron Kuala`au and Tarvin Makia. As usual, the brunch menu will be fantastic and the music will be amazing. Enjoy gorgeous views, beautiful voices and incredible instrumentals at the Golf Club’s historic clubhouse. Reservations required. $25 for children 10 and under, $50 for adults. 10am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Amy Hanaiali`i Gilliom