Hawaiian Music Series Presents Kuikawa at Baldwin Home Museum on Thursday, September 26th. Kuikawa is comprised of the musical talents of Joshua Kulhavy-Sutherland, James “Koakane” Mattos, and Lukela Kanae. Here’s an opportunity to hear some beautiful music, and relax under shade trees with your family and friends. Limited seating is provided. Low-backed beach chairs, mats, and blankets are welcome. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; lahainarestoration.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Kuikawa
