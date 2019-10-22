Hawaiian Music Series Presents Koa at Baldwin Home Museum

Hawaiian Music Series is Presenting Koa at Baldwin Home Museum on Thursday, October 24th. Koa’s members are a selection of talents that collectively create smooth melodies and harmony. Hear incredible guitar, bass, and ‘ukulele sounds with Allen Koa, ‘Aiau Koa, Mark Vaught, and Richard Bissen. Limited seating is provided. Mats, blankets, or low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; lahainarestoration.org
photo courtesy of Ryan Morales
