Hawaiian Music Series presents Kala‘e Parish at Baldwin Home Museum on Thursday, August 29th. Kala‘e Parish is renowned for his unique twist on Hawaiian music and love ballads, and his fusion of Latin rock, pop, and country. Limited seating will be provided; feel free to bring blankets, mats, and low-backed beach chairs. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; lahainarestoration.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Kala’e Parish
