The Hawaiian Music Series presents slack key guitarist Brother Noland at Baldwin Home Museum on Thursday, January 31st. Considered the ‘Father of Jawaiian Music,’ Noland is a multiple Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning performer. What a treat to see him live in an outdoor setting in West Maui! Limited seating, please bring blankets and low backed beach chairs. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina) 808-661-3262; lahainarestoration.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Noland K. Conjugacion