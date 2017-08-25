Hawaiian Music Series Concert with Ahiwela at Baldwin Home Museum

There’s a Hawaiian Music Series Concert with Ahiwela at the Baldwin Home Museum on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Ahiwela trio is made up of local musicians Zacc Kekona, Jacob de la Nux and Jesse Tanoue. They’ll play music from country and Hawaiian music genres. The public is invited to bring a low-backed beach chairs, blankets and their friends and family. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum
Photo courtesy Karlee Carlucci
