Enjoy a Hawaiian Music Series Concert at Baldwin Home Museum in Lahaina on Thursday, January 16th. Guests are warmly invited to enjoy live music under the stars with friends and loved ones. These events perpetuate Hawaiian music and local culture by featuring local musicians that sing and play ‘ukulele, slack key, and contemporary guitar. A limited amount of seating is provided. Feel free to bring low backed beach chairs, blankets, or mats. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); lahainarestoration.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Lahaina Restoration Foundation

