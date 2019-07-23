Hawaiian Music Series at Baldwin Home Museum

The Hawaiian Music Series will be back at Baldwin Home Museum on Thursday, July 25th. This week’s guest will be Hawaiian music trio Leo Mana. The group is comprised of the talents of Jacob Delanux (guitar/vocals), Le‘a Pacheco (bass guitar/vocals), and Kason Gomes (lead ‘ukulele/vocals). Limited seating is available. Feel free to bring low-backed beach chairs and blankets to relax during this summer evening concert in Lahaina. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; lahainarestoration.org

photo courtesy of Ryan Morales

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events