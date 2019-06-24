Check out the Hawaiian Music Series at Baldwin Home Museum in Lahaina on Thursday, June 27th. Summer nights are here, and there’s no better way to enjoy a relaxing West Maui evening on Front Street. The event features up-and-coming musicians that play popular and original tunes. Enjoy the sweet sounds of ‘ukulele, slack key, and contemporary guitar. Limited seating is provided. Feel free to bring mats, blankets, and low-backed beach chairs. Free. 6-7:30pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani Road, Lahaina); lahainarestoration.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Lahaina Restoration Foundation

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events