There’s another installment of Lahaina Restoration Foundation‘s Hawaiian Music Concert Series with Matagi at the Baldwin Home Museum on Thursday, Sept. 28. Matagi is a trio of Maui musicians that includes Marvin Tevaga, Kalani Miles and Kimo Brehm. Guests should enjoy their local vibes, vocal harmonies and finely tuned rhythms. Mats, blankets and low backed beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Marvin TevagaMusic
