Hawaiian Music Concert Series with Blayne Asing at Baldwin Home Museum

On Thursday, July 27, the Hawaiian Music Concert Series continues with Blayne Asing at Baldwin Home Museum. Born, and raised on Oahu, Asing starting playing the ukulele at age eight, and began his singing career with Kamehameha School’s Children’s Chorus. Now you can see this rising star and singer-songwriter as part of Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s monthly Hawaiian music concert. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org

Photo courtesy Karee Carlucci

