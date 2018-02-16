Maui Time

This month’s Hawaiian Music Concert Series at the Baldwin Home Museum happens on Thursday, Feb. 22. It will feature Na Hoku Hanohano Award and Hawaii Music Award winner Robi Kahakalau. Known as “Sistah Robi,” Kahakalau is one of Hawaii’s most versatile female vocalists. Hear classic songs like “Keiki O Ka ‘Aina” and “All I Want.” Limited seating is provided. Blankets, mats and low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

