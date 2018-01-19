Hawaiian Music Concert Series at Baldwin Home Museum

For this month’s Hawaiian Music Concert Series at the Baldwin Home Museum in Lahaina on Thursday, Jan. 25, you can enjoy music from the popular Hawaiian music duo of Lehua Kalima and Shawn Kekoa Pimental. Kalima is a member of the Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning band Na Leo Pilimehana, and Pimental is the co-owner of Studio Ala Moana and owner of the Koops2 Entertainment record label. Blankets, mats and low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org
Photo courtesy Facebook/ Lahaina Restoration Foundation
