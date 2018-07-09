Enjoy a Hawaiian Classical Guitar Concert with Ian O’Sullivan at Kahului Public Library on Saturday, July 14th. O’Sullivan is a classically trained guitarist that’s also extremely well-versed in Hawaiian slack-key guitar and ukulele. In fact, he was the first guitarist from Hawai‘i to be accepted to Yale University’s School of Music. Here is a very rare and special chance to hear him perform a variety of instrumental tunes and talk-story about his distinct style. Free. 1:00pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Ian O’Sullivan